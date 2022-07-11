Home and abroad! Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season is the first time there are two leading ladies for the entire journey, but that’s not the only new detail. Where was it filmed? Keep reading for details about the Bachelor mansion, cruise ship, Paris, France, and more about the filming location.

Where Is the Bachelor Mansion?

Season 19 begins at Villa de la Vina, a mansion tucked away in Malibu Hills, located outside of Los Angeles, California. The expansive property has plenty of room for the 32 contestants vying for Gabby, 31, and Rachel, 26. The home, which is owned by the Haraden family, has 10,000 square feet of interior space and an additional 20,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Besides being a long-time Bachelor Nation filming location, the Tuscan-style private chateau is available to rent on Airbnb, and open for hosting events, retreats, wedding ceremonies and rehearsal dinners.

Is The Bachelorette Filmed on a Cruise Ship?

Previews show Gabby, Rachel and their contestants on a cruise ship. Former Bachelor star Nick Viall dished about the unique filming location during a June episode of his “Viall Files” podcast.

“I’ve heard it’s going to be very different. And it’s going to have a [Bachelor in Paradise] feel to it,” the Wisconsin native said about the season, explaining that there are more “options” since there are two Bachelorettes. “It is on a cruise ship — part of it. I asked people because it sounds like the producers think it’s gonna be really interesting but very different.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum claimed it was “hell to film” because “scheduling” was only set for one leading lady before the surprise switch-up.

“They had to jam it all in,” Nick said at the time. “And then I asked, I’m like, ‘What if it goes really well, like, this is a hit?’ … The people I talk to, they hope they never do it again. Just because of the logistics. I think, a cruise ship probably was the challenge.”

Rachel acknowledged that her and Gabby’s season will be “so different” from past seasons.

“There are two of us, but there are two separate journeys, as well,” the Florida resident told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the July 11 premiere. “But I’m really excited for everyone to get to see how it works!”

In addition to “two love stories,” Rachel teased that viewers will get to see her and Gabby’s strong “friendship.”

Gabby admitted she and the pilot didn’t “know anything” going into season 19. “A lot of it was trial and error, Rachel and I working together, listening to ourselves, figuring out what was best for both of us,” the ICU nurse said. “We had lots of hard discussions and, ultimately, I think just followed our hearts.”

She added, “We started off dating the same pool of men, but naturally when you’re working towards a life partner, you have to have your own journey.”

Where Else Was The Bachelorette Filmed?

Since the cast will be setting sail on a cruise ship, it’s safe to assume the boat will probably hit multiple locations. It appears the ladies also spend a good chunk of time in Paris, according to season 19 teasers.

