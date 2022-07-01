Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey answered questions regarding their height as they prepare to take viewers’ screens as the first women to share the lead in Bachelorette history.

“Very hot question,” Rachel replied to a follower on Instagram inquiring about her and Gabby’s height. In the photo Rachel posted, Gabby appears significantly taller than her colead as they stand side by side in sequined dresses.

Many fans commented with their predictions for the ladies’ heights, with one writing, “was just thinking this. I’m gonna guess 5’9-5’10, unless Rachel is just very short,” and another saying, “Rachel is really short – closer to 5 foot, maybe 5’2 I think!!”

Rachel eventually chimed in to set the record straight, noting that their height was indeed a hot topic.

The duo became best friends during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, though they both turned out as runners-up. “Two best friends. One unbelievable journey,” read text over the teaser trailer released on Friday, May 20. “This season, it’s petal to the metal,” the text continued, as a play on the series’ iconic red roses. Because the two will share the stage throughout their journey to finding love, the show has changed its name to The Bachelorettes for the season, as shown at the end of the trailer.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

It was first revealed that the ladies would be the Bachelorettes for the upcoming season during the After the Final Rose special in March. “You truly are deserving of this,” host Jesse Palmer told both women following the announcement.

“I am so happy for her. I truly am!” Rachel told fans at the time. “It’s crazy. This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together. We’ve been through the most crazy experience together.”

Gabby added, “I’m a girls’ girl through and through, so having a friend by my side is the best thing that I could have asked for.”

Fans can follow along as Rachel and Gabby search for husbands when the season premieres on Monday, July 11.

Keep scrolling to find out how tall Rachel and Gabby are!

How Tall Is Rachel Recchia?

“I’m just under 5’3”,” Rachel wrote in her Instagram comment section on June 29, 2022.

How Tall Is Gabby Windey?

Gabby is 5’8”, according to Rachel’s comment.