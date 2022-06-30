Her love life is taking flight! Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia is looking for love during season 19 along with Gabby Windey, and the ladies have their pick of great guys. Who does Rachel pick in the finale? Keep reading to see spoilers about the winner, if they’re engaged and more!

Who Does Bachelorette Rachel Recchia Pick?

It is unclear at this time who exactly gets Rachel’s final rose. The flight instructor has remained extremely tight-lipped about her relationship status since filming wrapped.

“See you all at the mansion,” Rachel teased via Instagram on June 28, adding a red rose emoji. The photo featured her and Gabby wearing gorgeous gowns while standing outside of the Bachelor mansion on night one, where they met all of the contestants for the first time.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“Home sweet home,” Gabby quipped and host Jesse Palmer added, “You both look AMAZING!!!”

Who Are Bachelorette Rachel Recchia’s Final 4?

Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco are reportedly Rachel’s finalists who make it to hometown dates, according to Reality Steve. They all seem like they would be a great match for the Orlando-based starlet.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Just like Rachel, San Diego native Aven loves to travel and his perfect match is someone who likes to jet set “as much as he does,” according to his ABC bio. The sales executive “wants a woman who is loyal, honest and able to organically bring out his fun side.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Tyler is one of the youngest contestants this season at 25 years old and hails from New Jersey. The small business owner wants “the kind of love you only see in movies” and his “dream woman” is “fun, reliable” and “open-minded.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Self-proclaimed mama’s boy Zach, 25, is an “old-fashioned romantic” who loves doing “grand romantic gestures.” The California tech executive hopes to find his “perfect woman,” who is “compassionate, kind and ready for romance.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Not to be out done, Tino, 27, hopes to have “four kids” someday because “family is everything.” In the meantime, the California native stays busy with an active lifestyle that includes surfing, cycling and camping.

Is Bachelorette Rachel Recchia Engaged?

It has not been revealed if Rachel exited season 19 with a fiancé and a Neil Lane engagement ring.

The former contestant from Clayton Echard’s season is a self-described “hopeless romantic” and hopes to find “crazy, insane love” during her journey. As for what she’s looking for in a future husband, he should be “playful, passionate and spontaneous” as well as “nurturing, empathetic” and “respectful” of her career and family.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed for the leading lady!