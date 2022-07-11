Meet Aven Jones! He’s stealing Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia‘s hearts during season 19 of The Bachelorette. Keep reading for all the details on Aven’s job, where he’s from and more details.

Where Is Aven Jones From?

Just like a few of his fellow The Bachelorette contestants, Aven is a California boy. His official ABC bio says he’s from San Diego, and it sounds like the 28-year-old can’t get enough of the local cuisine since he “allows himself to eat out only once a week.”

Before making the move to California, Aven grew up in Massachusetts and even played basketball during his college days at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

What Is Aven Jones’ Job?

Following his University of Massachusetts Dartmouth graduation, the ABC personality kicked off his career as a sales executive. To Aven, his career is a huge part of his life, which is “fueled by passion.” His Bachelorette bio states, “Whether he’s slaying the sales game at work or hooping on the weekend, Aven puts his heart into everything he does. He tries to approach love with the same mentality but has yet to find his perfect match.”

Maybe he’ll be able to find his forever woman with Gabby or Rachel!

Does Aven Jones Get Engaged on The Bachelorette?

While it’s unclear if Aven is one of the final picks, Reality Steve reported in May that he does make it to Rachel’s hometown dates. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

When it comes to looking for love, “Aven wants a woman who is loyal, honest and able to organically bring out his fun side.” His bio adds, “She should love to travel as much as he does and will value quality time together above all else.” Thankfully, Rachel is a pilot, so traveling doesn’t seem to be a problem!

“Aven wants to build a meaningful relationship that goes deeper than the surface and when he meets the right one, he is ready to put it all out there if it means finding his forever,” his bio also reads. From the sounds of it, Rachel better like board games because “Aven is a Yahtzee champ” and makes things pretty “intense” when he plays. But on the softer side, he loves to slow dance. OK, we’re here for this!

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EST.

