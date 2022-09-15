Every rose has its thorn. The Bachelorette season 19 finalist Erich Schwer has been exposed for ending his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Amanda Kaylor to go on the show for “career” opportunities. So, who is Erich’s ex? Keep reading to learn more about Amanda Kaylor.

Amanda Kaylor Is a Mother

The blonde beauty is a single mother to her son, August, who she often gushed over on her Instagram account. “Mama to August,” her bio reads, alongside a precious profile picture of the two. From movie dates to beach days, Amanda and her little one live their best lives together.

“A little late on the announcement but I’ve been soaking up these first few days with my little man. Sunday, January 26, 2020, baby August joined us, and boy is he dreamy,” she said via Instagram alongside a newborn photo of august. “He has already brought me so much joy. I can tell motherhood is going to be very tough and tiring but I’m so excited to start this journey. I love you so much.”

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Amanda Kaylor Enjoys the Outdoors

When she’s not being a full-time momma, Amanda likes to spend her free time engaging in outdoor sports. According to her Instagram, the Santa Monica resident enjoys dirt biking and snowboarding. She even has Instagram Highlights dedicated to the two sports.

“What’s your favorite mountain?” she captioned her December 2020 picture on a gondola while snowboarding.

Amanda Kaylor Seemingly Shaded Erich Schwer on Instagram

Amanda posted a blissful summer photo in flower fields while seemingly shading her ex in her non-edited caption. “How I smile knowing im not getting engaged for clout,” the May 2022 caption read.

How and When Did Amanda Kaylor and Erich Schwer Meet?

During her September 2022 interview phone call with Reality Steve, Amanda revealed that the pair met on the dating app Hinge in January 2022.

When Did Amanda Kaylor and Erich Schwer Start Dating?

The pair started dating promptly after meeting on the popular dating app, as they both lived in Santa Monica. According to Amanda, the former couple had a whirlwind romance. After losing his job during the pandemic, Amanda claimed she helped Erich prep for job interviews and embarked on a serious relationship.

When Did Amanda Kaylor and Eric Schwer Split?

In March 2022, however, the now-reality star broke the news to Amanda that he was going on the show, which led to their split after more than two months of dating. On March 10, just two weeks before filming started, Erich texted her saying that he was going on The Bachelorette.

“I know this isn’t ideal, I wanted to do this to see if there was something else, I could do with my life,” Erich’s alleged text to Amanda read after breaking the news to her, before later saying he can’t be the best version of himself for her. “Not until I figure out who I am. Not that this is the answer, but I need a change. I’m stuck in my career path and I’m miserable with it. I don’t want this to be the rest of my life,” an additional text read.

Two days after the real estate analyst dropped the news, Amanda ended their relationship as he decided he was going on the show — but Erich still confessed his feelings for her and even asked to meet once her returned from filming.

“I made a rash decision that was beyond selfish .. Can we talk when I am back in L.A.? I needed to go home for a little to be with my parents,” Erich’s alleged March 22 text read, while also sending her two dozen roses.

Once Amanda responded the following day, agreeing to meet up, her text went green as Erich had already started filming.

Did Erich Schwer Reach Out to Amanda Kaylor After Filming The Bachelorette?

Erich responded to Amanda’s March text message one day before the season aired. “I am so sorry Amanda, what I did was terrible, I don’t expect you to ever forgive me” his July 10 text read, while wishing her the best in life and admitting to thinking about her “all the time.”

Erich and Amanda did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.