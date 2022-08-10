Is love brewing? Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and contestant Erich Schwer hit it off during night one of her joint season with co-leading lady Rachel Recchia. What happens between the pair? Keep reading for finale spoilers!

Does Gabby Windey Pick Erich Schwer?

Erich, 29, is one of Gabby’s final two men along with Jason Alabaster, according to Reality Steve. This means fans will be able to see his hometown date and fantasy suite date with the leading lady, 31, before getting the chance to propose during the finale.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

It’s unclear if Erich becomes Gabby’s fiancé or if he wins the season, but the pair had instant sparks from their very first conversation. However, it was clear the contestant was feeling the heat after he did not receive the group date rose during week 5, which aired on August 8.

“Like, I went into tonight feeling very good, about like, our talk, but Nate [Mitchell] got the group date rose, and we have Logan [Palmer] here now, so I don’t necessarily know like ranking-wise where I stand,” the New Jersey native said during a private interview. “But I don’t need to be here for like eight more weeks just to see what happens. Like that’s just a waste of my time.”

Do Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Get Engaged?

It is not yet known if anyone popped the question to the ICU nurse or if she left the reality dating show single or taken. However, the Colorado resident teased that she and Rachel, 26, are pleased with the outcome of their journeys.

“We’re both really happy,” Gabby told Hollywood Life. “I think we did everything we felt was right in the moment, and we stand by everything.”

Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Still Together?

Time will tell if Erich is Gabby’s winner — and if they’re still together after filming!

One thing is certain: Gabby knows what she wants, and she made it clear as a contestant on Clayton Echard’s season before she became the leading lady.

“Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship,” her ABC bio reads, adding that she finds “quiet confidence” attractive. “While Gabby would love to find a man, she isn’t the type to lose herself in a relationship. She’s hoping to find a man who will love her for the independent woman she is.”

That seems to vibe with the real estate analyst, who is looking for someone who is “easygoing, selfless and communicative.”

“When it comes to relationships, Erich acts with intention and is looking for the real deal,” says his ABC bio. “He doesn’t want to be in a relationship just to be in a relationship and says that the next time he commits, it’s for the long haul.”

Can’t wait until the finale for more Bachelorette spoilers? No worries, we’ve got you covered. See if Gabby Windey gets engaged, who her final two guys are and who her top four guys are. Plus, check out if Rachel Recchia gets engaged, who her final two guys are and who she picks for her final four. You can also check out Life & Style’s Bachelorette page for more updates on the drama throughout the season!