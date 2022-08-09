Fingers crossed! Bachelorette contestant Jason Alabaster has become a fan favorite as one of Gabby Windey’s guys during her journey to find love on season 19, which also stars co-leading lady Rachel Recchia. What happens between the adorable duo? Keep reading for finale spoilers!

Does Gabby Windey Pick Jason Alabaster?

It is still unclear who Gabby’s winner is, but Jason, 30, makes it quite far, according to Reality Steve. Not only does the Santa Monica, California, native score a hometown date with the leading lady, 31, but he is also reportedly in her top two contestants. This means he will have the opportunity to propose during the finale.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Do Gabby Windey and Jason Alabaster Get Engaged?

Whether or not Gabby leaves her season with a Neil Lane ring on her finger — and a fiancé! — is still unknown. The nurse has teased fans with the prospect that someone got down on one knee.

In June, she showed off her left hand via her Instagram Stories and asked if anyone noticed anything new. Of course, she wasn’t going to spoil her own season by flaunting a diamond engagement ring, but it definitely got people excited to watch her journey unfold.

Are Gabby Windey and Jason Alabaster Still Together?

If Jason ends up being Gabby’s final guy, it seems as though they would make a great couple. They forged a strong bond during their one-on-one date in Paris, France, where they opened up about their mental health journeys.

Jason explained that he dealt with not feeling “good enough” growing up, which he channeled into a competitive tennis, and he went through therapy to learn to “speak up for what I want.”

“It helped with every aspect of my life … it’s like I have my power again,” he told the leading lady.

As for the former Denver Broncos cheerleader, she told him about her relationship with her estranged mother, Rosemary Hewitt, and how through “a ton of therapy” she was able to heal.

Prior to stepping out of the limo on night one, Jason seemed to be a great catch. The self-proclaimed “relationship kind of guy” wanted to find a partner to “laugh and grow through life” with and his perfect woman is “adventurous, trustworthy” and “values authenticity,” according to his ABC bio.

“He is never the loudest guy in the room, yet still somehow has an undeniable presence about him,” his bio continues. “He loves to surf, dance and play tennis.”

He sounds like a perfect match for Gabby, who was looking for a man with “quiet confidence.”