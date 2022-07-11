Warning. Spoilers ahead. Jason Alabaster is one of The Bachelorette season 19 contestants picked to steal Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia‘s hearts, but what else to do fans need to know about the ABC star? Keep reading for details on his job, how far he lasts on the show and more.

What Is Jason Alabaster’s Job?

Jason’s official Bachelorette bio revealed that the 30-year-old reality contestant is an investment banker. Prior to starting off his career, the ABC personality was a two-time NCAA All-American tennis player at Rollins College in Florida, per a Twitter post from Reality Steve. He’s also into surfing and dancing. However, it appears that his LinkedIn page has been set to private.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Where Is Jason Alabaster From?

His ABC bio referred to him as a Santa Monica, California, native. Not much is known about him at the moment since he appears to keep his social media under wraps.

Does Jason Alabaster Make It to Hometowns?

According to a spoiler from Reality Steve — which he shared on Instagram in May — Jason is one of Gabby’s final four contestants. This has yet to be confirmed. Ahead of his time on The Bachelorette, Jason shared that he was a “relationship kind of guy” who “loves love and is ready to find a woman with whom to laugh and grow through life.”

From the sound of it, he and Gabby might just be a great match. While Bachelor Nation fans have seen that the former college cheerleader is a ball of energy who isn’t afraid to speak her mind, Jason is “never the loudest guy in the room, yet still somehow has an undeniable presence about him.” When it comes to what he’s looking for in a romantic partner, Jason wants a woman “who is adventurous, trustworthy and down to enjoy a few drinks while the sun sets.”

Not to mention, he also “values authenticity” and will know when he’s found The One because of the vibes that she gives off. When he’s not working, Jason’s bio says that he “loves to tour historical homes,” is a huge fan of “stargazing,” but “hates Coca-Cola.”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. EST.

