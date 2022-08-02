Opening up. Throughout her journey to find love, season 19 Bachelorette star Gabby Windey spoke candidly about the relationship she has with her estranged mom, Rosemary Hewitt.

“My family may be atypical one and we may look different from others, but I am so grateful for how perfectly to me we are stitched together and wouldn’t have it any other way,” Gabby shared on Instagram in February 2022, following her hometown date during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. “They dropped everything to make this night so incredibly special.”

Both Gabby’s grandpa and dad were present amid her hometown date during The Bachelor season 26, when she was vying for Clayton’s heart.

“I will never recover from my dad showing up for me like he did. He is the most important person in my life and has never missed an important event, dance lesson, performance, etc. and hometowns were no different,” the former Denver Broncos cheerleader continued on social media. “I want to share every big event with him, so when I realized that it was him honking outside, my heart (and eyes) swelled to a gravity-shifting size. All of this emotion was multiplied by feelings of new love — which you know is rare and exciting in itself.”

During the same episode, Gabby revealed to Clayton — and viewers — that she didn’t have much of a relationship with her mom. Rosemary was not present during the hometown date.

“As kids, she was really physically affectionate, and then she would flip and kind of withhold your love,” she shared. “She would make you think that because of what you’re doing, she would withhold her attention very clearly. … We don’t really have a relationship now.”

Following Clayton’s season, Gabby was chosen as the Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia. As the girls were on their own journeys for love, Gabby was candid with the men about her family life. She’s since opened up about the ongoing support from her family — including Grandpa John, who has made a name for himself in Bachelor Nation.

“My grandpa is so supportive and honestly such a rock that I don’t think he would ever truly give real advice — just, ‘Follow your heart and be happy. If you’re happy, I trust you and I’m gonna be happy for you,’” Gabby told Bustle in July 2022. “But knowing that he has my back no matter what is the best feeling from a family member.”

