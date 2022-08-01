Warning. Spoilers ahead. It may still be early in the game, but it was clear that Nate Mitchell immediately caught Gabby Windey’s eye on season 19 of The Bachelorette. According to his Bachelorette bio, the Chicago native is “humbling and heartwarming” and is determined to “live life to the fullest.” He received the fellow Illinois native’s first one-on-one date, kicking off the season to a great start for Gabby. Keep reading for details about the contestant’s job, where he’s from and more.

Where Is Nate Mitchell From?

Nate was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois.

What Is Nate Mitchell’s Job?

Nate works as an electrical engineer. According to his LinkedIn profile, he received both his bachelor’s degree and his master’s degree from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale and has been working as an electrical analyst at Sargent & Lundy for almost 10 years.

What Is Nate Looking For?

According to his ABC bio, Nate is hoping to find someone “kind, adventurous, smart.” He also has a “weakness for a woman who can make him laugh so hard his belly hurts,” which makes sense why he and Gabby hit it off right away!

Nate is also looking for someone to complete his family and revealed to Gabby on their one-on-one that he has a six-year-old daughter at home. The 33-year-old broke down crying at dinner about how much he missed her. He called himself a “girl dad” and described his daughter as “a human form of coffee.”

After the emotional episode aired where Nate opened up about his daughter, he joined the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast and talked to former Bachelorettes Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young about his experience. He felt that Gabby’s openness made him feel comfortable speaking about his daughter and their relationship.

Does Nate Mitchell Make It to Hometowns?

Reality Steve posted an Instagram in May about the final four men for each Bachelorette, and Nate was not included. He only revealed three out of four of Gabby’s men, but this has not been confirmed.

What we do know, according to his bio, is that Nate is thoughtful and loves to plan picnics, specifically with cheese and crackers.

New episodes of The Bachelorette air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

