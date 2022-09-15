Yikes! Erich Schwer‘s ex-girlfriend Amanda Kaylor leaked alleged texts from their past romance ahead of The Bachelorette season finale. The New Jersey native is the last contestant standing in the journey for Gabby Windey to find love. Keep reading for all the details.

What Did Erich Schwer’s Ex-Girlfriend’s Text Messages Say?

In the alleged messages, which were shared via the @Bachelornation.Scoop Instagram account on Wednesday, September 14, Erich’s ex (who has opted to stay out of the public eye), claimed that they were still together when he got the call to go on The Bachelorette. Per her statement, Erich assured his ex that the show was “all acting” and he wanted to be a contestant to kick off “a fresh start and a new career path.” He also allegedly sent the woman roses before leaving to film the show. She shared alleged screenshots of their conversation after receiving the floral arrangement.

In one message, seemingly from March 10, Erich claimed to his ex that he “didn’t realize the implications” of breaking up with her to go on the show. Their back and forth appeared to last for a few days. They both expressed how “sad” they were over the entire situation. Following their last text on March 12, there was a break in messages before Erich appeared to reach out again on March 22, claiming that he is “the saddest.”

“I hate to play with your emotions, I just went home for a while and I couldn’t stop thinking about you,” one of the alleged message read. “I wanted to send you flowers to maybe make you smile.”

That same day, Erich apparently asked his ex to meet up. However, when she responded, their messages turned green — it’s assumed that he went to film The Bachelorette. The following set of alleged messages came from July 10 when Erich claimed that he “won’t ever forgive” himself for what he did to her.

What Has Erich Schwer Said About the Text Messages?

Erich has yet to publicly reply to the apparent messages.

Erich and Amanda did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

What Has Gabby Windey Said About the Text Messages?

The Bachelorette star has also yet to make a public statement.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Is Erich Schwer a Controversial Contestant?

Aside from these alleged messages, Erich was also under fire in early September after a photo of him from high school, in which he was in blackface, surfaced online. The ABC star issued a public apology, noting that he was “deeply ashamed by my actions.”

“I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating,” Erich wrote via Instagram on September 8, after the photo went public. “What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance. I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior.”