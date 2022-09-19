Happily ever after? Bachelorette star Gabby Windey narrowed her contestants down to just Erich Schwer after eliminating runner-up Jason Alabaster and finalist Johnny DePhillipo during week 8 of season 19. Keep reading to see where Gabby and Erich stand today!

Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Still Together?

Yes, it appears Gabby, 31, and Erich, 29, are still together post-filming, according to Reality Steve.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

While the pair left the reality dating series as a couple, the true test came after Erich continually finding himself in hot water with fans.

Controversy first began when a photo of the New Jersey native wearing Blackface in his high school yearbook began circulating online.

“I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating,” Erich wrote via Instagram on September 8, captioning a photo of a black square. “What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance. I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior.”

He concluded his post by noting, “I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability.”

Less than one week later, Erich’s ex-girlfriend Amanda Kaylor leaked their alleged text messages. She claimed to Reality Steve, per his podcast, that Erich wanted to continue dating her while he pursued the opportunity to go on The Bachelorette, but she ended things with him after he told her the news.

“I know this isn’t ideal. I wanted to do this to see if there was something else I could do with my life. I really like you, Amanda. I didn’t think it would be a big deal but I understand how you feel,” Erich allegedly wrote in one of the texts shared by Instagram page BachelorNation.Scoop.

The Bachelor Nation newbie later tried explaining to her that he needed a “change,” writing, “I’m stuck in my career path, and I’m miserable with it. I don’t want this to be the rest of my life.”

Gabby nor Erich have publicly responded to Amanda’s claims.

Erich, Gabby and Amanda did not respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Engaged?

It is believed that Erich proposes to Gabby during the finale, per Reality Steve, and they are currently engaged.

However, fans watched as Erich expressed his concerns over popping the question.

“I just, like, I want to date you,” he admitted to Gabby during a private. “Getting engaged before that happens is not how things usually go.”

The leading lady walked away from the conversation and burst into tears, explaining, “What am I supposed to do? Walk away because he’s not ready to propose?”

It seems as though Erich comes around to the idea and gives Gabby a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring.