New couple alert? Gabby Windey is down to go on a date with Vinny Guadagnino following their continuous flirty social media exchanges.

Following the Dancing With the Stars finale on Monday, November 21, the former Bachelorette star, 31, told reporters that she “would at this point” be open to dating the Jersey Shore star, 35. “Oh my, God. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it,” Gabby joked at first. “I could use a pick-me-up.”

Dating rumors started swirling after Gabby shared a video of herself from the November 14 episode of DWTS. Vinny, who was eliminated during week eight of season 31 with partner Koko Iwasaki, commented, “Good job Baby mamma.”

Gabby replied, referring to Vinny as, “My main man.”

One day later, Vinny shared his own Instagram post alongside a caption that read, “Stop looking for The One … be The One and let them all come to you.” Gabby, for her part, left a comment reading, “OMW,” to which the MTV personality responded, “Patiently waiting while you kill the finale.”

Almost immediately, fans started wondering if there two were more than friends. Some even shared their excitement for the potential duo.

However, Gabby set the record straight, noting on the November 18 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast that the rumors between herself and Vinny “did happen out of nowhere.”

“I mean, we’re friends. We were on [DWTS] together,” the former ABC personality said. “Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny.”

Gabby went on to say that it was “hilarious” to watch the fan speculation online. “All of a sudden, everybody’s blowing up in the comments,” she shared, calling herself a “Guido in training.”

The rumors between the Bachelor Nation member and Staten Island native come weeks after Gabby confirmed that she and fiancé Erich Schwer had called off their engagement. After much speculation from Bachelorette fans about the status of their relationship, the former Denver Broncos cheerleader broke her silence on the split during the November 14 episode of DWTS.

“For me [the dance] holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup,” Gabby told partner Val Chmerkovskiy before their waltz. “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approached life. We weren’t each other’s best match.”

Gabby and Erich got engaged during The Bachelorette season 19 finale, and, at first, Erich was spotted supporting his fiancée in the crowd. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice his absence from the audience during the October 24 and October 31 episodes, noting that Gabby wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. At the time, she told reporters that they were “supporting each other from afar.”