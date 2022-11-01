Headed for splitsville? Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have sparked major split rumors following their Bachelorette season 19 happy ending.

The former Bachelorette star, for her part, has been competing on Dancing With the Stars since September. While Erich was spotted in the audience during various live show tapings, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that he’s been absent from his fiancée’s cheering section. While the pair has stayed quiet about split rumors, avid DWTS and Bachelor Nation blogger Zachary Reality has addressed the breakup speculation multiple times.

“Gabby & Erich are still together,” he shared via Twitter on October 24. Reps for Gabby and Erich did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Keep reading for clues that Gabby and Erich have broken up.

Gabby Says Erich Is Supporting Her From ‘Afar’

“Life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” the former Bachelorette star told Fox News on October 31, following the DWTS Halloween episode. “I understand [Bachelor Nation’s] concern, but we’re just, kind of, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Gabby Is Not Wearing Her Engagement Ring

During the October 24 and October 31 episodes of DWTS, fans noticed that Gabby wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. However, Erich urged his Instagram followers to vote for his fiancée so that she stays in the competition.

Gabby and Val Chmerkovskiy’s Steamy Dance

“It’s a learning curve for all of us,” Gabby told reporters on October 24, after she and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy performed a sexy rumba that same night. Ahead of their performance, Val’s pregnant wife, Jenna Johnson, stepped in to help them perfect the routine.

“We’ve never been in this arena before, but it was great having Jenna to come into the rehearsal space and teach me and getting to learn from her,” the former Denver Broncos cheerleader recalled. “And Erich has been so supportive. He understands this is a performance and we have a goal.”

How Long Have Gabby and Erich Been Together?

The couple’s engagement aired on TV during the Bachelorette season 19 finale on September 20. They showcased their love during the After the Final Rose and Gabby stuck by Erich’s side as a photo of him wearing Blackface in his high school yearbook circulated online.

Days later, his ex-girlfriend Amanda Kaylor leaked their alleged text messages and claimed that he was still dating her as he left to go on The Bachelorette. Erich admitted on the finale aftershow that he “poorly” handled the entire experience.

“I led her on and I want to own that. No hard feelings toward this girl at all. I understand her actions,” the New Jersey native said. “I didn’t want to have a hard conversation. But I’ve learned a lot from it. I want to own that 100 percent. I do not have any hard feelings for this girl. It’s a mistake I made on my part.”