Stars Who Attended ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Premiere: Landon Barker, Rachel Recchia and More

The ballroom is back! Dancing With the Stars season 31 premiered via Disney+ on Monday, September 19, and all the stars were in attendance. Some celebs were in the audience supporting their former dance partners while others cheered for their friends and family members competing this time around.

Landon Barker and Dixie D’Amelio were seated close to the dance floor as both Heidi and Charli D’Amelio took the stage during the “Premiere Party” themed week.

“Landon knows that I’m doing this. He’s with me every step of the way throughout this journey. [His dad] Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, I told them about it, and they were super excited as well,” Charli told Us Weekly ahead of the show’s premiere. “I think, overall, it’s just going to be really fun and I have a very great group around me. Landon is awesome. So I’m glad he’s gonna be there supporting me.”

While she has a pretty extensive dance background, Charli is excited to “learn a lot” throughout the competition.

“This is very different from anything that I’ve really done before,” she shared. “So pushing myself in a new way with styles that I’ve never tried at all. But I think that’s also the fun part about it.”

Joining Charli this season is The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey. Thankfully, her co-Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia, was in the audience and filmed some behind-the-scenes videos for fans.

“Vote for Gabby,” Rachel shared in an Instagram video posted following the show. Gabby added, “G-A-B-B-Y. Ten times. Email, text message, bots … please!”

Before she was announced as a season 31 contestant, Gabby gushed about her love of dance during an appearance on E! News last month.

“I love to dance, love to dance more than I love to make out with boys on TV — which love to do that a lot,” the former Denver Broncos cheerleader quipped. “So, it’s saying a lot!”

When it came to the jam-packed audience for the DWTS premiere party, tons of familiar faces stepped out to support their favorites. Scroll through the gallery to see which stars were spotted in the audience during the DWTS season 31 premiere.