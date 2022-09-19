Time to hoof it! Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19 — and the celebs all have amazing first songs for their opening dance routines in which they hope to make a great first impression on the judges, as well as viewers.

The full cast was announced on Good Morning America, on September 8. There are a number of high-profile reality stars, TV actors and popular singers among this season’s contestants. TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi were confirmed the day prior, and will become the first family members to directly compete against each other on DWTS.

American Idol alum Jordin Sparks and country singer Jessie James Decker will be trading in their powerful voices for dancing shoes.

Meanwhile, the reality stars preparing to dazzle audiences includes some big names. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice leads the way, along with season 19 co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s Vinny Guadagnino, and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela will all be putting their best feet forward.

Gabby, who is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, hopes to become the third Bachelorette in four seasons to take home the Mirrorball trophy. Hannah Brown came out victorious in 2019’s season 28, while Kaitlyn Bristowe won season 29 the following year. The brunette beauty posted her official cast photo with Val to her Instagram page on September 12 and told fan how rehearsals were already killing her feet, writing, “My dogs are already barkin’.”

Teresa revealed that Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kenya Moore, who competed in season 30, helped talk her into joining the season 31 cast. “I was like, ‘I’ve been asked to be on Dancing With the Stars, what do you think? Should I do it?’ And she’s like, ‘Definitely, you should do it, you’re going to love it,’” the Bravo star told Page Six about her conversation with Kenya.

“She’s like, ‘You’re in good shape, you’re going to get into even better shape.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I love that. That’s music to my ears,’” newlywed Teresa continued.

There are some big changes coming to DWTS season 31, including a new home. The show will be moving from its longtime home on ABC Monday nights to the streaming service Disney+. Fan favorite and season 19 ballroom champion Alfonso Ribeiro is joining the show as Tyra Banks‘ cohost, after she’s flown solo for the past two seasons.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which song each of the season 31 DWTS cast members will perform their first dance to.