Break out your jazz shoes. Dancing With the Stars season 31 is underway and fans are dying to know which of their favorite professional dancers and celebrities will compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy. Although the official cast has yet to be revealed, some fan-favorites have already announced they won’t be returning to the show, while other beloved famous faces have been spotted at the dance studio while seemingly getting ready for the season. Keep reading to learn more about DWTS season 31 cast!

Who Is Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso Ribeiro will return to the show as cohost alongside Tyra Banks. Alfonso took home the winning title in 2014 and is eager to return to the dance floor in a different capacity.

“My goal is to bring back a sense of the happy and the fun, and the family atmosphere, that this show has always felt like for me,” he told People in June 2022. The actor explained that he looks forward to making the talent smile and laugh, before adding he feels like, “Sometimes it gets a little serious and while it needs to be that also, it also needs to be light and fun and cheery.”

Who Isn’t Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31?

Bring out the tissues, because two pivotal dancers will not be returning to DWTS this season. Professional dancers Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold will take a step back from the show to focus on motherhood and family life.

“I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season. This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family,” Lindsay said in a lengthy August 2022 announcement via Instagram. “DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!! This show has changed my life forever and will always mean the world to me.”

ABC/Eric McCandless

The So You Think You Can Dance alum noted that her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, is based in Utah, so balancing her professional and personal life during the season would almost be impossible, however, she will be cheering on her former costars from her television screen.

As for Sharna, she announced her exit via Instagram Stories after an official cast list falsely had her name on it. “I was not ready to spend, at minimum, 10 hours a day away from Zane,” she noted about her newborn son, whom she welcomed in June 2022 with husband Brian Austin Green.

“I’m a full-time breastfeeding mama. And not only that, I am so in love with being a mom,” the Australian native continued. “As much as it was hard to say no to Dancing … I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back.”

Who Is Rumored to be Cast For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31?

A handful of reality stars, online influencers and celebrities have been rumored to be joining season 31 of the ABC-turned-Disney+ show. Fans believe Bachelorette co-lead Gabby Windey will join the show, following the footsteps of former Bachelorette‘s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Hannah Brown — the latter of whom was crowned the season 28 winner.

“Yeah, I love to dance, love to dance more than I love to make out with boys on TV — which I love to do that a lot. So it’s saying a lot!” Gabby told E! News’ Daily Pop in August 2022 at the “Men Tell All” taping after sharing her deep interest in joining DWTS.

The late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin’s son, Robert Irwin, may also be trotting his way across the dance floor, as well as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ southern belle Sutton Stracke.

Who Has Been Spotted at the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Dance Studio Amid Rehearsals?

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio, who has a professional dance background, was spotted entering the Los Angeles studio in August 2022. Her mother, Heidi D’Amelio, is rumored to also join the season, so fans may see the first-ever mother-daughter face-off!

American Idol alum Jordin Sparks, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena, Good Morning America’s Dr. Jennifer Ashton and actor/comedian Wayne Brady have also been seen subtly entering the dance studio in athletic attire and masks on.

Where Can Fans Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31?

DWTS has been televised on ABC for the past 30 seasons but will move to Disney+ this season and will be the first live series to air on the streaming service.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said in an April 2022 statement.

Dancing With the Stars season 31 will premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET.