Sparkle and Shine! All of JoJo Siwa’s Outfits on Season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Let’s face it, JoJo Siwa‘s outfits have been lighting up television screens since she first appeared on Dance Moms in 2013. Now, eight years later, the longtime reality TV personality is bringing her over-the-top sense of style to season 30 of Dancing With the Stars.

JoJo, who turned 18 years old in May, is partnered with professional dancer Jenna Johnson. The “Boomerang” singer and the Provo, Utah, native are the show’s first-ever same-sex dance partners.

“You. Betta. WINK!!! That was THE BEST ever!!!! I can’t even believe that week 1 is over!!! [Jenna Johnson], I couldn’t ask for a better partner! Thank you for taking me through this process while making it the most fun ever. The CREW on DWTS is so amazing, the CAST is all so fun!” JoJo gushed via Instagram following the DWTS season premiere.

“Making history and top score of the night was literally a dream come true for me,” she continued. “Chase every dream you have and believe in yourself. Know that I love you all and I am smiling so big right now because of you, we did this!!!”

After posting her heartwarming message, plenty of people chimed in to share their congratulations and high praise. “I’M SO PROUD OF YOU,” Jenna, 27, commented. “Massive chills!” Nikki Bella, who competed on season 25 of DWTS alongside her now-fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, added.

“10/10,” former Bachelor Matt James, who is currently competing on DWTS with Lindsay Arnold, wrote. Even JoJo’s former dance instructor Abby Lee Miller left several clapping emojis and red heart emojis.

Since leaving Dance Moms in season 6, JoJo, who is a prominent member of the LGBTQ+ community, has become one of the most successful alumni from the Lifetime franchise. Between reality TV, YouTube, music, merchandise and more, the Omaha, Nebraska, native is worth millions — and she’s only getting started!

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of JoJo Siwa’s outfits on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars so far.