Glitz, glamour and competition! Dancing With the Stars has some strong competitors for season 30, including JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee and Amanda Kloots. Keep reading to see the contestants’ scores this week!

The new season kicked off on September 20 with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and former pro dancer Derek Hough. Len previously missed judging for season 29 because he was unable to travel from the U.K. to Los Angeles due to coronavirus restrictions.

JoJo was one of the strongest competitors right off the bat, and she made history as the first female celebrity contestant to be paired with a female pro dancer — Jenna Johnson.

“For the first time in Dancing with the Stars history, I am dancing with another female, and I’m really, really proud,” the Dance Moms alum said. “I came out in early 2021, and what I love to do is make truly being who you are easier for kids.”

The YouTuber raved over her experience on the dance competition show after her standout performance during the premiere.

“I can’t even believe that week 1 is over!!! @jennajohnson, I couldn’t ask for a better partner! Thank you for taking me through this process while making it the most fun ever,” JoJo wrote via Instagram. “The CREW on DWTS is so amazing. The CAST is all so fun! Making history and [the] top score of the night was literally a dream come true for me. Chase every dream you have and believe in yourself. Know that I love you all, and I am smiling so big right now because of you. We did this.”

This season also marks the return of pros Witney Carson, who is paired with wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, and Lindsay Arnold, partnering with former Bachelor star Matt James.

Both ladies welcomed babies last year. Witney and husband Samuel Cusick are now parents to daughter Sage while Lindsay’s baby boy, Leo, has been keeping her and husband Carson McAllister busy.

“I’m so honored to be back. I feel better than ever, a little more emotional but better than ever,” Witney gushed during the premiere.

Lindsay took to Instagram to share that she was “beyond excited” to be partnered with the Bachelor Nation star, and it felt “good” to be back on stage.

Other partnerships on season 30 include: Mel C and Gleb Savchenko, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater, Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, Suni Lee and Sasha Farber, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, Martin Kove and Britt Stewart, Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong, Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov.

See the scores for week 1:

JoJo and Jenna: 29

Amanda and Alan: 28

Suni and Sasha: 28

Melanie and Gleb: 27

Melora and Artem: 26

Kenya and Brandon: 26

Christine and Pasha: 25

Olivia and Val: 25

Matt and Lindsay: 24

The Miz and Witney: 24

Cody and Cheryl: 24

Brian and Sharna: 24

Jimmie and Emma: 22

Iman and Daniella: 21

Martin and Britt: 13

No one was eliminated during the premiere episode but check back for updates about who is getting closer to the mirrorball trophy!