It’s happening! Dancing With the Stars season 30 premieres on Monday, September 20 — and the celebs all have killer first songs for their opening dance numbers.

The new cast was announced on September 8. Initially, singer and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee were revealed as the first cast members on August 26. Following that announcement, Spice Girls alum Mel C, Bachelor season 25 lead Matt James, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, actor Brian Austin Green, former YouTuber Olivia Jade, The Office alum Melora Hardin and viral Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby were also revealed as part of season 30.

The majority of your favorite pros will be returning this year, including last season’s winner Artem Chigvintsev. His peers Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson and Witney Carson will also return to the series that made them household names in the dance world. Sadly, longtime members of the pro team Keo Motsepe and Peta Murgatroyd will not be part of season 30.

“While it’s disappointing to not be back for season 30, I’ve been honored to be on the last nine seasons of the show and look forward to returning in the future,” Keo, 31, explained to Us Weekly following the announcement on September 2 that he wouldn’t be returning. “There’s a great group this season and I wish all the dancers and the show the best of luck! I also have some exciting opportunities in the works, so don’t worry, you’ll be seeing me again soon enough!”

Tyra Banks, who took over hosting duties from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020, will also return to the series this year despite previous backlash for slip-ups during live segments amid season 29. “The world is angry at the talent. But there’s a whole control room and things happening and craziness going on,” the 47-year-old told reporters on August 26. “And I’m fed certain things, say certain things that I’m told. But it is what it is.”

The season 30 official cast portraits were revealed on Friday, September 10, and needless to say, everyone looks great — but we will see how they do on the dance floor!

Scroll through the gallery below to see which song each of the season 30 DWTS cast members will perform their first dance to.