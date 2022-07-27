Dancing With the Stars pros are known for their incredible, toned bodies, and Sharna Burgess is right up there with the fittest figures on the ABC dance competition. So, it’s no wonder she looks absolutely incredible in bikinis.

The stunning Australian joined the show as part of its dance troupe in season 13 and was promoted to regular pro in 2013’s season 16. Sharna won her first Mirrorball trophy in 2018 alongside her celebrity contestant, radio host Bobby Bones.

Sharna keeps in shape during the TV season through the grueling 12 hour plus rehearsal days. But even when she’s not competing, the talented beauty has numerous ways of staying strong.

“I need to be equally as fit on and off season,” she told People in December 2020, adding, “During the season I have less time for the gym – especially once we get into the final weeks. But if I cannot get my cardio in, I try and take a hot yoga class for stretching and calming my energy.”

Sharna went on to describe how anyone can find their fitness. “The best form of exercise is one that you enjoy,” she told the publication. “Find a local dance studio, take a friend to hot yoga – make it a social thing if you struggle to find the motivation. Once there are changes in your body and your energy levels, that will be all the motivation you need.”

The professional dancer gives fans the opportunity to stay in shape alongside her through dance cardio workout videos she’s shared on YouTube. Her routines feature high intensity interval moves for tip-top cardio as well as strengthening one’s core.

Sharna just became a first-time mom, welcoming son Zane Walker Green, whom she shares with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, on June 28, 2022. Less than a month later, she showed off how her body had snapped back from her pregnancy while giving fans a look at her C-section scar across her lower abdomen.

“I was afraid to look at my body for the first time afterwards. The incision and omg the swelling?” she wrote in the photo’s caption on July 25. Sharna added, “I looked and thought ‘Wow, I am utterly unrecognizable, and my body has been through some serious s–t.’ But of course, it had … I grew a life inside me. That miracle makes it all worth it.”

Scroll down to see Sharna’s hottest bikini photos.