New mom Sharna Burgess is proudly showing fans the scar left from her C-section when she welcomed son Zane Walker Green, whom she shares with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, on June 28. The Dancing With the Stars pro also revealed how she was terrified to look in the mirror for the first time afterward to see what her postpartum body looked like after Zane’ delivery.

In a Monday, July 25, Instagram selfie, Sharna, 37, wore a black sports bra and pulled down her underwear to show the mark on her skin from the incision that now runs horizontally across her lower abdomen.

“I didn’t expect a C-section. I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan, but even my relaxed ‘go with the flow approach’ got tested when we were told this was the safest option. Our little Zane was trying so hard to get out. But after 30-plus hours of labor and my water breaking TWICE, I just wasn’t dilating enough,” Sharna began in the caption, explaining the drama of Zane’s delivery.

Courtesy of Sharna Burgess/Instagram

“In the moment it was scary … even on the table it was scary. But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority. What I had no idea about was my recovery from this. I went in expecting a vaginal delivery and came out with a C-section,” she continued.

“In total transparency, I was afraid to look at my body for the first time afterward. The incision and omg the swelling? I looked and thought, ‘Wow, I am utterly unrecognizable, and my body has been through some serious s—t. ‘ But of course it had … I grew a life inside me. That miracle makes it all worth it,” Sharna confessed.

“Physically, mentally and emotionally postpartum is unlike anything else I’ve experienced. However you delivered your baby, C- section or vaginally, postpartum recovery is no joke. Women, we are incredible. Remember that when you’re crying peeing for the first time, or unable to physically get yourself out of bed. It’s painful and emotional but it’s beautiful and man … is it worth every single second,” Sharna concluded.

Sharna and Brian first began dating secretly in October 2020, making their relationship public by going Instagram official in January 2021. The actor let it slip when their one-year dating anniversary was in an October 16, 2021, post where the Beverly Hills 90210 alum gushed, “[One] year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before.”

The couple shared the news of her pregnancy in a series of gorgeous beach photos in February 2021. Zane is Sharna’s first child, while Brian has young three sons, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, from his previous marriage to actress Megan Fox and a 20-year-old son, Kassius, from his relationship with former girlfriend, actress Vanessa Marcil.