Dancing partners or life partners? The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey had rumors flying for months about a potential romance with Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino after they both competed on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. However, it appears the reality star may have had her eyes set on Dancing pro Alan Bersten all along. Keep reading for everything we know about Gabby and Alan’s relationship.

Who Was Gabby Windey’s ‘DWTS’ Partner?

The former Bachelor star was paired with Dancing veteran Val Chmerkovskiy throughout season 31. While the duo ultimately came in second place in the dancing competition, the Ukraine native tested positive ahead of the Halloween episode, leaving Gabby without a partner.

Alan – who was eliminated alongside partner Jessie James Decker just one week prior – stepped in to dance the Argentine Tango with Gabby.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

“I just feel like, especially knowing Alan, he’s such a passionate dancer and he gives his absolute all,” the “I Still Love You” singer told E! News following her partner’s dance with Gabby. “He’s a spicy dancer, so he just brings that heat. That’s what I love about him.”

For Gabby’s part, she could not stop gushing about her temporary partner following their jaw-dropping performance.

“Alan’s a great partner and a great teacher and a great performer, so I feel like I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to step in for Val,” she said. “I think this week definitely made me a better dancer dancing with Alan, and I feel like we jumped through a lot of hurdles and still ended up on top, so it feels good.”

Are Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten Dating?

Rumors began swirling that the nurse and the Minnesota native may be ramping up their relationship after the pair were spotted enjoying a night out in Beverly Hills in March 2023. They reportedly dined at Avra and ordered a bottle of champagne upon arrival, according to People.

Just before midnight, Gabby shared photos of the intimate dinner to her Instagram Story. While neither photo showed Alan, one picture – which pictured a table full of food – gave a subtle glimpse at a man’s hand sitting across the table.

While neither Gabby nor Alan have responded to dating rumors, the Illinois native had previously been flirting with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star for months via social media.

“We were on [DWTS] together,” she said during a November 2022 appearance on the “Chicks in The Office” podcast. “Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny. But [the rumors] did happen out of nowhere.”

Reps for Gabby and Alan did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.