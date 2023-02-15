Hard launch! Former Bachelorette contestant Erich Schwer went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Elizabeth Turner, three months after his split from ex-fiancée Gabby Windey. Keep reading to learn more about his new love!

Who Is Erich Schwer’s New Girlfriend Elizabeth Turner?

Erich, 30, debuted his relationship with his “valentine” Elizabeth, 30, on February 14, 2023. They both shared a snapshot of a black and white polaroid photo that showed Elizabeth giving the Bachelor Nation star a kiss on the cheek.

Elizabeth Turner/Instagram

What Is Elizabeth Turner’s Job?

Elizabeth is a clinical psychology grad student, but she said her “day job” is modeling. The blonde beauty, who stands at 5-foot-10, is represented by One Management in Los Angeles, California.

Her social media feed, which boasts nearly 1 million followers, is filled with bikini-clad photos of the model, who appears to travel quite a bit. In addition, the vegan is an animal rights activist and has posed in campaigns for PETA.

How Did Erich Schwer Meet His Girlfriend Elizabeth Turner?

Erich, who hails from New Jersey, currently resides in Santa Monica, California. It’s unclear how he and Elizabeth first crossed paths but it appears that they live in somewhat close proximity.

Since his time on The Bachelorette, Erich has also been doing a bit of modeling and brand partnership deals thanks to his newfound reality TV fame. It’s possible that he and Elizabeth run in similar social circles.

Why Did Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Split?

Gabby, 32, and Erich got engaged during the season 19 finale, which filmed in May 2022, after she eliminated finalists Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillipo. However, less than two months after the episode aired in September 2022, rumors began swirling that the pair had called it quits.

The former leading lady confirmed suspicions about their breakup while competing on Dancing With the Stars.

“For me [the dance] holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup,” Gabby said ahead of a waltz performed to “I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree during the November 14, 2022, episode. “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approached life. We weren’t each other’s best match.”

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

For his part, Erich addressed their uncoupling via his Instagram Stories one day after, explaining that he and Gabby were just “not each other’s people” in the long run.

“It’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” he wrote, in part, calling the nurse an “amazing person” in his post. “We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back.”