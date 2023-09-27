Former Bachelorette Gabby Windey and girlfriend Robby Hoffman made their red carpet debut at the iHeart Radio Music Festival on September 22 and couldn’t help but gush over their relationship. In fact, Gabby exclusively told Life & Style, “It’s the best to have her by my side.”

“[Robby is] I feel like the number one hype girl. Two of my good friends were in town and Robby’s just so good about making people feel good and celebrating them. And she’s not stingy with her pride for other people and with her love,” the Bachelor alum told Life & Style. “She’s always showering me with compliments and with love and she just makes me feel like I can accomplish anything.”

The comedian, for her part, shared how Gabby, 32, supports her career in more ways than one, like attending her stand-up comedy shows and always cheering her on. However, sometimes, the reality star steals the show.

“There was a big [scene] a table toppled over. It happened to be her going to the bathroom. So, it is what it is. But overall, very supportive,” Robby reflected, adding, “I mean, we’re both really driven and love what we do and just love enjoying our lives.”

Gabby and the TV writer took their relationship public in August after dating in private for a few months. The Dancing With the Stars alum announced the big news during an appearance on The View on August 2.

“So, I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private, because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, cause I’m dating a girl,” she said at the time, adding that she’s living her “truth.”

The Bachelorette season 19 co-lead went Instagram official with her new love the same day and gave fans a glimpse inside their romance from her camera roll archives.

“I know everyone’s been really curious about who I’m dating and thank you. You know, I love to like, stir the pot and tease but I did want to wait until I was ready, because it is a larger conversation because I’m dating a girl and it’s been honestly truly like really the best experience over these last three months,” Gabby wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “I’ve been in a relationship, like I feel like I’ve never had before. But I wanted to tell you guys because I always just want to live my life honestly.”

Prior to her relationship with Robby, Gabby’s last public relationship was with ex-fiancé Erich Schwer. The former couple got engaged during The Bachelorette finale, which was filmed in May 2022, and split six months later.

Reporting by Jessica Stopper.