Off the market! Season 26 co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey revealed that she’s been dating her girlfriend, comedian Robby Hoffman, “for a few months.”

Gabby, 32, gave fans an update on her love life during a Wednesday, August 2, appearance on The View where she explained, “I always want to live my truth and my story.”

“So, I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private, because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, cause I’m dating a girl,” she said.

After her morning appearance on the talk show, Gabby went Instagram official with her girlfriend and shared a carousel of sweet photos during the early stages of their romance.

Bachelor Nation stars including Rachel Recchia, Ben Higgins, Charity Lawson and Kaitlyn Bristowe shared their excitement for the newly minted pair in Kaitlyn’s comment section.

“Love you with my entire heart and soul,” Rachel, 27, wrote, while Ben, 34, commented, “Well son of a biscuit this is real beautiful. Congrats gabby.”

This is Gabby’s first public relationship since her November 2022 split from her ex-fiancé, Erich Schwer. The pair got engaged during the Bachelorette finale, but called it quits just two months after their proposal aired.

Courtesy of Gabby Windey/ Instagram

The reality star broke her silence one week after calling off their engagement during her Dancing With the Stars season 31 introduction on November 14, 2022. Gabby made her debut in the ballroom and danced the waltz to “I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree, which she revealed “held a special place” in her heart.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approached life. We weren’t each other’s best match,” Gabby explained at the time.

The former Denver Broncos cheerleader went into greater detail on her split from Erich, 30, in October, sharing that life was “really busy” for them both.

“I understand [Bachelor Nation’s] concern, but we’re just, kind of, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar,” she said.

During her time on Dancing With the Stars, Gabby sparked dating rumors with fellow contestant and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino after the pair shared public flirty exchanges online.

The showmance started when the MTV star referred to Gabby as his “baby mama” via Instagram in the comment section of her announcement that she was going to the DWTS finals alongside partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Gabby’s Bachelorette costar Rachel dished on Gabby and Vinny’s flirty behavior in December 2022 and exclusively told Life & Style she “could possibly ship” them dating.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t mind fist pumping a little at the Jersey Shore, but, you know, we’ll see,” Rachel told Life & Style at the time.

That being said, Gaby and Vinny, 35, never developed a real romantic relationship but remained good friends.