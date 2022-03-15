Hold up … are Bachelor‘s Clayton Echard and contestant Susie Evans still together? Though the videographer left him in Iceland, it’s possible they’ve since rekindled their romance. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Monday’s episode left off with Clayton, 28, telling his family that he wanted to try to get Susie back. “You’re grasping at straws. That’s done, gone and history … She made the choice to walk,” his dad, Brian Echard, advised. But the football player insisted he had to try. “This is a once in a lifetime kind of woman,” he said.

The couple’s drama began when the Virginia Beach native expressed major concerns about Clayton’s overnight dates with fellow contestants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. “I didn’t even really like, comprehend the gravity of it until this second,” she said while Rachel was out for her date. “I don’t know if he can fall in love with multiple people at once.”

“For me, sex is connective with somebody,” Susie added before heading to her own fantasy suite one-on-one. “I just hope that, like, Clayton’s on the same page and sees it from my perspective.”

As it turns out, he wasn’t. Though Clayton revealed that he was in love with Susie, she wasn’t the only one. During their intimate dinner at the Sky Lagoon hot springs, Susie admitted she would feel “uncomfortable” if he slept with other women.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“Those are things I think would be impossible to move forward toward an engagement,” she shared. “If I’m sharing your love with somebody else, I don’t think I would be comfortable.”

He responded, in part, saying, “Yes, I have slept with someone else here, and yes, I have expressed feelings to someone else of falling in love.”

The potential couple continued their back and forth, with Susie explaining, “If you feel like you’re in love with me, it doesn’t make sense to sleep with somebody else.” In response, Clayton said, “I told myself coming into this that I wouldn’t fall in love with multiple women, but it’s happened.”

Although Clayton said he would have done things differently if he knew it would “be a dealbreaker” for Susie, there was no turning back time. Susie walked away crying.

That being said, there are clues Susie will return for the final rose ceremony during the finale on Tuesday, March 15. According to a spoiler post from Reality Steve, not only does Susie return to the show, but she’s the only person left during the final rose ceremony after a fallout between Clayton, Rachel and Gabby. Plus, the trailer for the final episode suggests that there’s a major surprise in store for Clayton — which could very well be Susie deciding to give the relationship another chance.

The second part of The Bachelor season 26 finale airs on ABC Tuesday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET.