Happily ever after? Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo strike up a romance on Bachelor in Paradise but are they still together or engaged? Keep reading to see spoilers about BiP season 8!

Are Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo Engaged?

Victoria, 28, and Johnny, 25, get engaged during the 2022 season of BiP, Reality Steve reported.

It appears they have a strong connection throughout the season, despite the numerous people that arrive to the beach in Mexico. Reality Steve said “43 contestants” appear during season 8, which is “a new BiP record.”

Are Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo Still Together?

The pair are staying hush-hush about their relationship status since returning home from filming. They do not currently follow each other on social media.

Before stepping foot in Mexico, Victoria assured that she was looking for the real deal and was ready to settle down. “I’m not someone who is just going to hang around. If I did go and there was somebody, I’d be into it, and if not I’d check myself out,” the Virginia Beach native said during an appearance on BiP alums Joe Amabile, Tia Booth and Natasha Parker’s “Click Bait” podcast in June 2022. “I’m not going there just to get Instagram followers. I’m too old for that s—t and I just really want to meet somebody.”

The former medical sales rep said she was looking for someone who doesn’t “play games” in relationships. “Make it known that you like me,” Victoria continued. “It doesn’t work with me. Just show me that you like me and by doing so, pursue me.”

As for Johnny, the realtor’s “perfect woman is intelligent, outgoing and athletic,” according to his ABC bio before he appeared on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette, which premieres on July 11. “He’s ready to start the next chapter of his life and now he just needs to find the right woman to stand by his side.”

Who Did Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo Date in Bachelor Nation?

Victoria first appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, where she finished in the top three. However, her stint on season 24 was riddled with drama.

First, it was revealed she previously dated country singer Chase Rice after the country crooner performed during her one-on-one date with the pilot, 30.

Then, during her hometown date, Peter never even made it inside to meet her family because he was pulled aside by an ex who resided in Virginia Beach and claimed to know Victoria. The woman alleged that the contestant was responsible for breaking up marriages by having affairs with married men. Victoria vehemently denied the accusations during After the Final Rose, saying any rumors floating around were “absolutely not” true.

Since Peter’s season, Victoria had a brief romance with former Bachelor Chris Soules, which ended in 2020.

As for Johnny, the Bachelor Nation newcomer has a relatively clean slate. The Florida resident must be a charmer because he makes it to Gabby’s final four during season 19, according to spoilers.