Picking sides? Former Bachelor star Nick Viall made it clear that he was “Switzerland” when posing alongside Johnny DePhillipo at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6, just days after interviewing his ex-fiancée Victoria Fuller and her new boyfriend, Greg Grippo. Nick’s girlfriend, Natalie Joy, however, made it clear that she is indeed choosing a side amid the ongoing drama.

Nick Viall /Instagram

Ahead of the star-studded event, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, Nick, 42, posted an Instagram selfie alongside Johnny, 26, and Natalie, 24. Commenting on his own post, the “Viall Files” podcast host told fans, “Johnny is hot and his DMs are open.”

Natalie, for her part, made it clear in a separate comment that she was “still team” Victoria, 29, tagging the former Bachelor contestant. Her comment was referring to the “toxic” relationship between Johnny and Victoria after they left Bachelor in Paradise season 8 engaged and the ongoing drama that transpired after they split.

Nick Viall/ Instagram

Victoria spoke at length about her and Johnny’s breakup while on the November 29 episode of the “Viall Files.” As the timeline goes, she and Johnny split in late September and she moved on with Greg, 29, shortly thereafter. Despite ongoing cheating rumors, Victoria made it clear that she “never” cheated on Johnny during their short-lived engagement.

“I’m so f–king tired,” she said on the podcast. “If I don’t want to be with somebody because it is a toxic environment, I shouldn’t have to be with that person because the world wants me to. At the end of the day, I broke up with him and I’m so sorry that he’s hurting. But like, I’m hurting too. I should be able to move on, and whether it’s f–king three days or a month, like, I should be able to do that.”

Johnny, for his part, responded to fan questions following Victoria and Greg’s “Viall Files” episode and seemingly questioned the timeline that his ex presented.

“Idk. If I learned one thing from BiP, the math isn’t adding up. #geometrybeach,” Johnny replied when a fan asked if he had plans to appear on “Viall Files.” Nick, for his part, also replied, adding, “I’ll ask you questions, and we can let everyone else do the math for us.”

However, it seems like the podcast host hasn’t convinced Johnny just yet. On Tuesday, the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 star left his own comment on Nick’s post, writing, “Still not doing your podcast.”