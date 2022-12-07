People’s Choice Awards 2022: Photos of the Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

Some stars brought out their best looks while others missed the mark! The 2022 People’s Choice Awards took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, December 6, and a few major celebs walked the red carpet. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the event celebrated Hollywood’s finest who made a major impact on fans throughout the past year.

Olivia Wilde, for one, left little to the imagination when she walked the red carpet in a sheer Christian Dior gown, which fans have dubbed as her “revenge dress” following her split from Harry Styles last month. The Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, also accepted the award for Drama Movie of 2022.

“Obviously, this award isn’t for me, it’s for the entire production and it’s such an honor to accept it on behalf of our entire Don’t Worry Darling family,” the former House actress gushed while accepting the award. “We made this in 2020 when we weren’t confident that audiences would return to theaters and they showed up during the pandemic to make something that they hoped you guys would show up for, and you did show up. And we’re so, so grateful.”

Referring to some of the cast —which included Florence Pugh and Chris Pine — by name, Olivia thanked both the actors and crew members for working “so hard” and making “so many sacrifices” while shooting the film.

“So this award means so much to all of us,” she added. “And it’s a real testament to their hard work. So this is for them. Thank you, so, so much.”

While the Selling Sunset cast didn’t go home with any awards, all of the Netflix stars slayed on the red carpet. A lot of the reality stars showed off their holiday spirit with gold looks, like Chrishell Stause. Not to mention, the Under Construction author, 41, also debuted a new hair look.

“We went with the classic and elegant glam look to match her sheer sparkly high neck Laquan Smith gown,” her hairstylist, Bradley Leake, shared with E! News about Chrishell’s awards show look. “I used the Hidden Crown Hair Messy Bun in a light caramel honey blonde to create this sexy and flirty 2000’s inspired hairstyle.”

We’re totally here for it!

