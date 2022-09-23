What a ride! Don’t Worry Darling premiered on Friday, September 23, and the film’s ending was full of plot twist after plot twist. Keep reading for spoilers.

What Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ About?

“I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want,” the movie’s director, Olivia Wilde, told fans at Cinema Con in April, per Variety. “Not just material, tangible things … like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars. But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful.”

However, the movie is so much more than that!

What Is the Victory Project?

Headed by Chris Pine‘s Frank, the Victory Project is more or less a utopian world where the men drive off to work every day and leave their wives at home to tend to the house. It’s emphasized throughout the film that the work the men are doing is “important,” they keep things a secret from their wives. The one rule for the women was to never travel to Victory Project Headquarters.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock; James Veysey/Shutterstock

How Does ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ End?

After Florence Pugh‘s Alice found herself at Victory Project Headquarters, she started to ask questions about what the Victory Project really is. Much to the the chagrin of her husband, Jack (Harry Styles), she pushed Frank too far at dinner one night by revealing that the women who live in the Victory Project actually have no knowledge of their life before moving into the desert. This raised questions for the women and viewers. In order to combat her questions, Harry’s Jack sends his wife for “treatment” where she underwent electroshock therapy. Sorry, Harry fans, he is one of the villains in this story.

During Alice’s time at the hospital, one of the major plot twists is revealed. Don’t Worry Darling doesn’t actually take place in the 1950s, the entire thing is happening in modern day — just in everyone’s heads.

In an apparent flashback, fans watched Alice in a modern-day hospital setting where she’s an overworked doctor who is failing to answer her husband’s texts. Jack, for his part, has no job and found out about the Victory Project — which is actually a simulation — through a podcast. Unknowingly to Alice, he puts her in the simulation so the couple is able to live a happy life together.

Back in the simulation, Alice has finally finished her treatment. When Jack started to sing a song from the “real world,” all her memories came flooding back and Alice realized that their entire life together is fake.

Does Harry Styles Die in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’?

Unfortunately, yes. After she realized that their life is fake, Alice got mad at her husband who seemingly attempted to kill her when she wasn’t happy about their life. So, she took a glass and smashed Jack in the head with it, subsequently ending his life. She then made her way to Victory Project Headquarters (while being chased by men trying to stop her) and the screen went black. In the film’s final moments, viewers heard Alice take a deep breathe, seemingly signifying that she made it out of the simulation and back into real life.