Don’t worry darling, Olivia Wilde loves to rock a bikini! The actress-turned-director is often spotted on vacation rocking a two-piece swimsuit, but she’s also a fan of the one-piece look.

“We want to celebrate the idea of loving one’s own body and feeling confident because you feel beautiful and the idea that the rituals we practice for ourselves are opportunities to celebrate ourselves,” the Booksmart director told Vogue in October 2021 when promoting an ongoing partnership with True Botanicals. “Beauty isn’t an obligation in order to interact with the rest of the world. This is about interacting with ourselves and celebrating ourselves.”

Olivia stressed that for the brand’s campaign they wanted “unretouched” photos to celebrate every body.

“Why don’t we spend more time just thanking our body? And it’s actually something I do with my children,” she shared. “Now, we spend time thanking our bodies for helping us live our lives. I think that if we could take the opportunity to turn beauty and skin-care rituals into that kind of interaction with ourselves, into a celebration of being alive and taking care of our health, that will redefine beauty for many of us.”

The actress shares two kids — Otis and Daisy — with ex Jason Sudeikis. After she welcomed Otis in 2014, Olivia got candid about her postpartum body and shared her struggles.

“I am not in perfect shape. In fact, I’m softer than I’ve ever been, including that unfortunate semester in high school when I simultaneously discovered Krispy Kreme and pot,” the House alum shared in an article for Shape at the time. “The photos of me in this magazine have been generously constructed to show my best angles and I assure you, good lighting has been warmly embraced. The truth is, I’m a mother, and I look like one.”

However, she loved her pregnancy body. In fact, some of Olivia’s bikini photos are also ones in which she was showing off her growing baby belly.

“I loved being pregnant. I felt unapologetically curvy, sexy, and intensely feminine,” the Don’t Worry Darling star also told Shape at the time. “My experience was great, largely because I stayed very strong throughout. Pilates became a healthy habit, which helped me avoid common pregnancy woes like sciatica.”

