The Lord’s day! Scott Disick had a lavish 38th birthday party on Monday, May 24, with Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin and more.

“New Harley, can’t complain … Thanks @ameliagray,” Scott, who is still rocking a blond mohawk, captioned two videos on his Instagram Story that showed him cruising on the Harley Davidson motorcycle. Amelia, 19, clearly wanted her man to have a special day because the name-brand hogs can cost upwards of $44,000 for a 2020 model.

Besides over-the-top gifts, the Flip It Like Disick star also treated his guests to some seriously expensive goodie bags. “I bet you guys want to know what Scott has for his party favors, that’s what I want to show you guys. I’ve never heard of this before, party favors like this,” Kim, 40, teased on her Instagram Story before showing off an array of Rolex watches and diamond necklaces from Luxe VVS Jewelers. Khloé, 36, and Kris Jenner both picked out gorgeous diamond necklaces.

Of course, the food was also to die for. There was a cake that read, “Disick Aviation” across the front and two food trucks serving piping-hot churros and Raising Cane’s fried chicken.

Kourtney, 42, made her presence at the party known by showing off the delicious food. This is the first time the coparents have publicly reunited after an insider told Life & Style the Poosh founder has “firm boundaries” for her ex amid her romance with boyfriend Travis Barker.

“It’s what’s best for everyone,” the insider explained earlier this month. “They talk about the kids and figure out the kids’ schedules … there’s no room for added communication at all.” The New York native and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dated on-and-off from 2005 to 2015 and share kids Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Ultimately, Scott “understands how serious Kourtney and Travis’ relationship is” since the A-listers took their romance Instagram official in February.

“It’s definitely the most serious relationship she’s ever been in — aside from Scott — and some could argue it’s definitely the most mature relationship she’s ever been in in her whole life,” added the insider.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Scott’s 38th birthday!