Golden girl! Selena Gomez stunned fans when she debuted brand-new blonde hair via her beauty line Rare Beauty’s Instagram account on Friday, April 23.

“New look,” the 28-year-old’s company social media page captioned the cute selfie of Selena showing off her new hairstyle while going makeup-free in a T-shirt with pastel nails. “Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now.”

Rare Beauty/Instagram

The pop star’s followers were thrilled to see the resurgence of “Blondlena” four years after she rocked platinum locks at the American Music Awards. “BLONDLENA IS BACK,” one Instagram user commented on the post, while another added, “NO WAY NO WAYYYYYYY.”

If the adorable snapshot is anything to go by, it seems the “Lose You to Love Me” singer is enjoying life and doing he own thing. However, she is also “ready to find love again” after over three years of being single, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in October 2020. “It has to be the right man. She refuses to settle for just anyone and now that she’s comfortable in her own skin, she would rather be alone than with the wrong person.”

The Spring Breakers star is also juggling a full schedule of “so many projects on the go,” the source added. “The good thing is, she’s learned the meaning of balance. If she’s feeling exhausted, instead of pushing herself to the limit, she’ll rest up.”

Selena has been open about suffering from several health issues in addition to body image struggles. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure so I deal with a lot of health issues and for me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” the Dead Don’t Die actress explained during a November 2019 appearance on Raquelle Stevens’ “Giving Back Generation” podcast. “It’s the combination of all of it. It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life — it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that.”

However, the performer is dedicated to taking care of herself. Lately, the Texas native prefers “sticking to a healthy diet, but isn’t obsessive about it,” the insider said. “She still enjoys the occasional McDonald’s or In-N-Out.”