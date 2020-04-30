How fun! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 29, to share videos of her fun movie night with her daughter, Stormi Webster, and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, a.k.a Stassie.

The 22-year-old recorded her mini-me dancing with Stassie, 22, as they watched Trolls together. Clearly, this trio knows how to have fun while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

In addition to Stassie, Travis Scott also likes to pop in to check in on his daughter and spend time with her. The rapper, 28, can “get lost for hours” playing with his 2-year-old. “Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

Despite the fact that Travis and Kylie aren’t together, they get along super well. “During this downtime, Kylie is still working on collaborations and future beauty lines while Travis is all about writing and making music,” the insider continued. “They have their separate lives, but the quarantine, even though they’re not together 24/7, has definitely brought them closer together.”

Additionally, Kylie seems to be thriving during the quarantine. It turns out, she’s used to being indoors. “When I was pregnant, by the way, the reason why I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house,” the makeup mogul shared via her Instagram Story on March 19.

“I literally didn’t leave the house. Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day, so I was scared to even go outside,” Kylie continued. “But it was my choice to do that. So I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

We’re glad she’s making the best of this time!