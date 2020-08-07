It’s Almost Here! Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From ‘Early’ Birthday Dinner With Her ‘Besties’

Let the festivities begin! Kylie Jenner revealed her “besties” surprised her with an early birthday dinner on August 6. The makeup mogul’s big day isn’t until August 10 — but clearly, her pals wanted her to have a special weekend.

“Last night, my besties took me to a last-minute early birthday dinner,” the almost 23-year-old wrote over a video clip of family friend Harry Hudson hugging her from behind. She also shared footage of herself blowing out candles on a gorgeous pink cake that read “Happy Birthday Kylie” on a heart-shaped topper. So cute!

Considering the limitations put on social gatherings by the coronavirus pandemic, we suspect the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s big day might look a little different than usual this year — but we know she’ll do something exciting no matter what.

For Kylie’s 22nd birthday in 2019, her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, lavished her with presents and huge gestures. He gifted her an insane diamond-encrusted necklace with a Kylie Cosmetics lip kit logo pendant on August 10. Days earlier, the Astroworld artist covered the entrepreneur’s house in red rose petals — and their daughter, Stormi Webster, loved playing in them.

Though it seems Trav was not present for the early birthday meal, we wouldn’t be surprised if he showed the mother of his child some love for her special day soon.

The former flames were spotted looking “like a couple” while “sharing a hotel room” during a weekend getaway to Montecito, California, with their toddler on July 17, according to In Touch. Kylie and Travis have continued to fuel reconciliation rumors since their split in October 2019.

Prior to their trip, the duo was last seen hanging out in honor of Father’s Day on June 21, when the Kylie Skin founder shared new photos of the performer and their daughter together. Days earlier, they were seen leaving L.A. hot spot The Nice Guy together just after lockdown precautions were lifted in the city.

“They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in February about their hesitation to jump back into a relationship. “They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Kylie’s early birthday dinner with her “besties!”