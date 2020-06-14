Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spotted Out Together for the 1st Time Since Quarantine

Getting out again! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted out for the first time since quarantine ended. The former flames were seen leaving Los Angeles hot spot The Nice Guy separately in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, June 14 before getting into the same black SUV upon their departure.

In October 2019, Life & Style reported the makeup mogul, 22, and the rapper, 28, were on a break. Kylie confirmed their split days later. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie wrote on Twitter at the time, referring to their child, Stormi Webster. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Four months later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet shared throwback photos of herself snuggling with Trav, seemingly hinting they were rekindling their romance.

“Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” a source told Life & Style exclusively in February. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

More recently, the proud parents have been spending a lot of time together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Their 2-year-old was “getting more mommy time than daddy time” in self-isolation, but the Houston native definitely “popped by to get in his playtime” often, an insider told Life & Style in April. The daddy-daughter duo love to play with Disney princess dolls, read books, sing and nap together.

In early May, Ky and Stormi celebrated the Astroworld artist’s birthday with him at her home — and the brunette beauty made sure to shout out the doting dad in a big way.

“DADA. Happy birthday to Daddy of the Year!” she gushed on Instagram. “I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. But whatever. We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift. OK, I’m crying. Love you forever!”

