Another season, another major fashion moment from Kylie Jenner. “Hello fall,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a selfie on Sunday, November 8, featuring a seriously stylish (and expensive!) outfit.

Kylie, 23, wore a sheer Charlotte Knowles London top with matching bottoms. Both items are priced at over $400.00. The almost-billionaire completed the high-end look with a $2,425.00 jacket from the same U.K. retailer, as well as a pair of $779.00 Alexander Wang heels.

If this is what we can expect from Kylie all autumn long, we are definitely looking forward to it! That said, the makeup mogul is always dressed to the nines, regardless of the weather. In fact, Kylie spends “at least $300,000 on fashion every week,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Beyond clothing, Kylie is a big collector of luxury vehicles. To date, her fleet includes a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits,” the insider added. Now, that’s a flex.

Thankfully, Kylie’s $36 million mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles has plenty of space for parking. Even so, the E! personality has her heart set on acquiring more properties in the years to come.

“Kylie wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” the source explained. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Should Kylie snag herself a private island, travel certainly won’t be an issue. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the proud parent, who shares daughter Stormi Webster with ex Travis Scott, purchased a private jet.

In true Kylie fashion, the aircraft features the words “Kylie Air” printed in pink lettering along the outside of the plane. Moreover, the successful entrepreneur installed pink lights throughout the cabin. Oh, and we can’t forget the personalized cocktail napkins!

Kylie dropped a whopping $73 million on the jet, according to several outlets. Oh, how the other half lives. *Sigh.*

