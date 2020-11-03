Living large! Kylie Jenner jetted off on a private plane with daughter Stormi Webster on Tuesday, November 3. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians kiddo enjoyed the view and quality time with her mom.

“Mommy!” The 2-year-old said in a sweet video of her and the makeup mogul, 23, cuddled up while in the air. Kylie asked what the sweet girl needed, but Stormi simply stared at the camera. The reality babe used a filter that gave them both icy blue eyes, so it’s possible the toddler was entranced by that.

It’s unclear where the ladies headed off to, but the Kylie Cosmetics founder later shared a video of herself in the back of a car with what appeared to be a wooded area outside the window.

This isn’t the first trip the almost-billionaire has taken as of late. Kylie recently returned to Los Angeles on her pink plane on October 26 after spending a weekend with Stormi and rapper Travis Scott. The family of three even missed Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday celebration on the island of Tahiti for something a little more private and low-key.

It’s possible the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 29, did join Kylie and Stormi for their recent trip. However, he won’t be documenting it on social media since he deleted his Instagram account following Halloween on October 31. The Grammy nominee shared a photo of his epic costume, which was a chocolate brown Batman suit to match his stylish vehicles, but the following day, his account was gone.

A rep for Travis told CNN on November 3 that the artist is “taking a break from social media to focus on his family and hopes to encourage his fans to do the same.”

Kylie and the “Butterly Effect” artist have kept fans guessing about their off-and-on romance. They split in October 2019 but have been fueling reconciliation rumors for months by taking trips together and sharing cozy photos on social media.

“Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

Needless to say, Kylie, Travis and Stormi are one stylish family!