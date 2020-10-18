Courtesy of @kyliejenner/Instagram

Heating up yet again? Kylie Jenner shared a set of steamy new photos with rapper and father of her child Travis Scott in honor of Givenchy’s new collection on Saturday, October 17.

“Dress up with @matthewmwilliams [and] @givenchyofficial,” the 23-year-old captioned the two photos of herself getting close with her on-again, off-again boyfriend. “This collection is wow. Congrats!!! Can’t wait to see more.” In the two snapshots, Kylie and Travis seemed to be decked out in the luxury fashion house’s latest wares. In the second photo, the Astroworld artist even shed his T-shirt.

Courtesy of @kyliejenner/Instagram

It’s good to see the makeup mogul and the musician, 29, spending time together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Stormi Webster‘s dad split in October 2019 — but it seems they have rekindled things in recent months. The pair were spotted out and about together in Los Angeles in June and even enjoyed a weekend getaway with their baby girl in Montecito, California in July.

The A-listers “shared a hotel room” during the trip and “looked like a couple,” an eyewitness told In Touch at the time.

“Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

In early October, Travis revealed he and the Kylie Cosmetics founder are raising a “strong” young woman who can do “anything a man can do.”

“I feel like it’s way more important now to protect young Black daughters, women, and make sure they have the knowledge of how to carry themselves, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea, jump out on any activity,” the Houston native explained on .WAV RADIO with Chase B. “Now more than ever, they have the vision.”

It’s clear this little family is one of the tightest in Hollywood, no matter Kylie and Travis’ relationship status. In fact, the proud parents and their 2-year-old are planning to wear matching Minion costumes this year for Halloween. Too cute!