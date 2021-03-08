There’s really no denying Kylie Jenner has incredible taste in fashion. However, sometimes she goes above and beyond! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out to dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 7, wearing a purple trench coat that definitely caught our attention.

Kylie, 23, paired the $2,093 piece by Canadian designer Sid Neigum with a simple gray T-shirt, white wide-legged jeans and Amina Muaddi sandals. To accessorize, the almost-billionaire grabbed one of her many Hermès handbags; this time, it was the $23,000 Kelly 20 Sellier Mini Mauve Epsom.

Ultimately, Kylie’s wardrobe budget is non-existent. “She spends at least $300,000 on fashion every week,” a source previously told Life & Style. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns … there are well over a thousand pairs.”

That’s not to say the E! personality isn’t interested in more long-term investments. In fact, according to the insider, Kylie has spent about $40 million on homes in the last three years. “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio within California and in other states and countries. She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Currently, Kylie and her daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, live in a $36 million mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. “When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style of Kylie and the rest of her famous family.

“Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” added the insider, noting Kylie’s home “has a bit more edge.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kylie has shared so many at-home photos in the last year, including some of Stormi’s amazing bedroom. That’s said, it’s nice to see her hitting the town again … with her Skims face mask, of course.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kylie Jenner stepping out in Los Angeles.