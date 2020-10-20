Raise your hand if you’ll never get sick of Kylie Jenner‘s killer taste in fashion! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, stepped out to lunch in Beverly Hills on Monday, October 19, rocking a seriously fierce outfit.

Kylie paired a burnt-orange mini dress with gold strappy sandals and matching gold jewelry. Of course, the almost-billionaire never leaves her $36 million California mansion without a designer purse.

This time, Kylie decided to grab one of her many Jacquemus micro bags. The tiny design from the French fashion house isn’t even big enough to fit an iPhone. However, it retails for $500. Naturally, the makeup mogul has no trouble dropping that kind of dough on high-end accessories. In fact, Kylie recently flaunted a custom tie-dye Hermès Birkin worth well over $40,000.

“It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” a source previously told Life & Style of Kylie’s over-the-top spending habits.

“While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the insider continued. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

If that’s not enough pomp and circumstance for you, Kylie has “bought cars just to match her outfits,” noted the source. To date, the Kylie Skin founder has a fleet of luxury vehicles including a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, as well as assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more.

When Kylie isn’t spoiling herself, she’s busy doting on her darling toddler, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” an additional insider told Life & Style. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl!”

