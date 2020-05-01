Courtesy of Malika Haqq/Instagram

Babies on the brain! Malika Haqq took to Instagram to share some surprising news with her fans on Thursday, April 30. “I thank God,” the longtime reality TV star, 37, captioned a photo of her newborn son, Ace Flores, whom she shares with ex O.T. Genasis.

“He’s giving me baby fever,” one person commented. “He makes me want another one. LOL,” Malika replied. Additionally, Khloé Kardashian’s best friend gave her followers an update on her little man’s personality. “He already smiles and laughs. He’s a mature spirit,” Malika told another user.

While the famous twin may want another child, she doesn’t necessarily want to be pregnant right now. “He’s beautiful. Do you miss being pregnant?” someone asked Malika on April 26. “Not at the moment. LOL. My hands are full,” she admitted. Fair enough!

That said, the Dash Dolls alum is so happy to finally be a mother. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,” she gushed in her September 2019 announcement. “I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when … I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

As for how she and her ex are coparenting? Malika hinted that she and O.T. Genasis, 32, might be struggling. While the April 16 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired, Khloé tweeted, “Coparenting is a different beast,” referring to her own situation with ex Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True Thompson.

“Ain’t it,” Malika retweeted, along with a woozy face emoji. Even so, Malika did make it clear that she and the “Cut It” rapper are in this together. “Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” Malika captioned a photo of herself and O.T. artist at her baby shower in February. “I’ve been single the last [eight] months, but I am in no way alone.”

