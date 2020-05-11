Courtesy Malika Haqq/Instagram

So precious! Malika Haqq wrote the sweetest message to newborn son Ace on May 10. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet gushed that her adorable baby is her “person” and how much motherhood means to her.



“Grateful for the road that led me to you. God chose me to be yours and I am better because of you, Ace,” the 37-year-old penned on Instagram to accompany two photos of her snuggling her mini-me while they wore matching Burberry outfits. “Your spirit has given my life meaning and defined what love is for me —abundant [and] unconditional.”

The newly minted mama acknowledged that motherhood “hasn’t always been easy” since welcoming Ace with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis in March, but he’s so “easy to love” and has the “sweetest smile.”

Although he’s only a couple of months old, the former Dash Dolls star can’t help but dream about what’s ahead. “I look forward to our life — all the joys we will experience and lessons we will learn together,” she continued. “As you explore life innocently, I will always try to catch you before you fall. And, when you do fall, I’ll show you how to get back up again. I promise to guide you to no end … You are the vow I will never break.”

The reality babe fully intends to raise her son to be a total gentleman. Malika had the perfect response after a fan said “adorable” Ace was going to grow up to be a “heartbreaker” after the proud mom shared a cute video on May 7. “Don’t we have enough of those?! Do something else,” Malika quipped in response.

Although she and O.T., 32, are no longer romantically involved, they’re all in on coparenting Ace. “Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” she captioned a photo of herself and the rapper at her bear-themed baby shower in February. “I’ve been single the last [eight] months, but I am in no way alone.”

