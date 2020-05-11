Future besties? Kim Kardashian said that her youngest son, Psalm West, “can’t wait” to meet Malika Haqq’s newborn, Ace Flores. The sweet exchange took place on Psalm’s first birthday on Sunday, May 10.

“Happy first birthday, Psalm. Sweet baby boy, I can’t wait for you and Ace to meet,” Malika, 37, who shares Ace with ex O.T. Genasis, captioned her Instagram Story, along with a black-and-white photo of Psalm. Kim, of course, echoed the sentiment, adding three white heart emojis. Though Psalm is a bit older than Ace, who is just shy of turning 2 months old, we have no doubt they will be great friends.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Due to quarantine measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, is at home with her husband, Kanye West, Psalm and their three other children, North, 6, Saint, 4, and Chicago, 2.

Even if the famous family couldn’t throw a huge bash to celebrate Psalm, Kim and the “I Love It” rapper, 42, are doing their best to entertain their darling brood. However, a source revealed to In Touch that Kanye is “struggling to adjust” to life in isolation.

“One thing for sure is that Kanye’s the type of guy who can’t sit still and goes stir-crazy when he’s stuck at home,” the insider said, adding that the “Stronger” artist likes to escape to his studio for “peace and quiet.”

As for Kim, a separate source told In Touch the SKIMS founder is “really starting to miss” her sisters. “During lockdown, they’ve been using FaceTiming more than ever to keep in touch.”

On top of that, Kim explained that Kourtney, Khloé and the rest of the reality TV gang had to use “tripods” and “iPhones” to film the season 18 finale of KUWTK. “Now that we’ve shut down production, it will be all of us in quarantine filmed separately … by ourselves,” Kim told Jimmy Kimmel during a March 30 interview.

Here’s hoping everyone can reunite soon enough!

