The year has really flown by! Kim Kardashian shared a rare video clip of son Psalm West in honor of his first birthday on May 9. “My baby Psalm turns 1 [year] old today!!!!!!” the proud mama, 39, gushed on Instagram. “Psalmy, you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm.”

Aunt Khloé Kardashian sent birthday wishes from herself and daughter True Thompson. “Happy birthday to Tutu’s baby,” the 35-year-old wrote over an adorable photo of the twosome. Grandma Kris Jenner also made sure to send love to the toddler. “Happy Birthday to our sweet little Psalm!! You are the icing on our family cake, precious baby, and I love you so much,” the 64-year-old gushed in her own post. “Thank you for that delicious smile you give me every single time I see you. It makes my day … my heart is so full of love for you. God Bless You, Psalmy.”

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the proud “Lovey” shouting out her grandson on his special day. An insider told Life & Style exclusively Kris cherishes Kim and Kanye West‘s youngest child and “loves snuggling” with the tiny tot. “She adores all of her grandkids, but she just loves when they are still babies,” the source added in December 2019. “So she is soaking up all the baby snuggles she can get before Psalm turns 1 and starts running around like the rest of the kids!”

The insider also noted that Psalm is “such a sweet baby” and “always has the most calm, serene look on his face.” It’s no surprise grandma is smitten with him. “He is a great baby and hardly cries, Kris is always calling him Sweet Psalm,” the source gushed. “Kris jokes her kids better give her another baby grandchild soon because she misses the little bitty babies around the house!”

The momager is an expert gift-giver as well, so we can only imagine how lit the little man’s birthday presents will be. “Kris spoils the grandkids so much,” a second insider told Life & Style exclusively. “She’ll get them something almost every weekend. Anything she gets for one, she gets for the others.”

Though this birthday may be a little different as the family practices social distancing, we can’t wait to see how they commemorate the special day. Happy birthday, Psalm!