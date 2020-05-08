Try again! Malika Haqq responded to a fan who said her gorgeous newborn son, Ace Flores, would grow up to be a “heartbreaker” — and she wasn’t very into the idea. “Don’t we have enough of those?!” she replied on May 7. “Do something else.” She even added a crying-laughing emoji to hammer home her point.

We’re not surprised at the fan reaction. “I did something right,” the 37-year-old captioned the photo of her handsome baby, whom she shares with rapper O.T. Genasis, hanging out in his bassinet. She also included the very first video clip of her child. “Can you say ‘Good morning,’ Ace?” she asked Ace in the footage as he fussed and cooed. “That was such a good job! Good job, baby. Say ‘I love you.’”

Khloé Kardashian‘s BFF has been open about where her relationship stands with the musician. “Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” she captioned a photo of herself and the 32-year-old at her bear-themed baby shower in February. “I’ve been single the last [eight] months, but I am in no way alone.”

Despite being secure in single motherhood, another follower trolled the actress in the comments of the precious post. “You had a child as a single black mom? That’s what you did right?” they asked. “I’m raising a happy, healthy baby with a bright future,” the proud mama clapped back. “That’s what I did right.”

The Sky High star welcomed her first child on March 14 and commemorated the special moment by sharing a snapshot of Ace’s tiny hand resting in his mother and father’s palms. And it seems she’s so excited about motherhood, Malika is even considering having another baby.

“He’s giving me baby fever,” one person wrote on another photo of the baby posted April 30. “He makes me want another one. LOL,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular replied. That being said, she told another fan she doesn’t miss being pregnant “at the moment” and added, “My hands are full.”

Malika announced her pregnancy in September 2019. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she wrote while sharing a photo of herself holding a pregnancy test on Instagram. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”