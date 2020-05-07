He’s even cuter in motion! Malika Haqq shared the first video of her newborn son, Ace Flores, on her Instagram feed on May 7. “Can you say ‘Good morning,’ Ace?” she asked her sweet baby in the clip as he cooed. “That was such a good job! Good job, baby. Say ‘I love you.'”

Though this is the first video starring her 8-week old son, the 37-year-old’s first child made a little appearance in a previous clip. On April 5, she posted footage of herself staring at the camera while her child cried in the distance. “My boss is calling,” she wrote over the Instagram Story.

Malika welcomed her baby with rapper O.T. Genasis on March 14. To celebrate the milestone moment, the actress shared a photo of Ace’s small hand resting in both her and her baby daddy’s palms. Khloé Kardashian‘s BFF has been very open about where things stand with the rapper throughout her pregnancy, so it seems like she and the 32-year-old will be just fine when it comes to coparenting.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” she captioned a photo of herself and the musician at her bear-themed baby shower in February. “I’ve been single the last [eight] months, but I am in no way alone.”

It seems the Atlanta native has been very supportive throughout Malika’s journey into motherhood. “O.T. and I have attended every doctor’s [appointment] and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival,” she continued. “My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child.”

The Sky High star revealed her pregnancy to the world in September 2019. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she captioned her announcement photo while holding a pregnancy test on Instagram. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”