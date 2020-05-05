Courtesy of Malika Haqq/Instagram

The sweetest bond. Malika Haqq posted a selfie with newborn son Ace Flores asleep on her chest on Monday, May 4. “I’m his,” the longtime reality TV star, 37, captioned her Instagram Story.

Since giving birth to Ace — whom Malika shares with ex O.T. Genasis — in March, Khloé Kardashian’s best friend is constantly fawning over her little man on social media. However, Malika is also very candid about being a new mom.

“Doing my best, to say the least,” the Dash Dolls alum captioned an April 23 Instagram post. “Don’t be hard on yourself. Being a first-time mom is overwhelming. Follow your heart and mind — and enjoy every moment. It goes by so fast,” one user commented in solidarity. “Trying,” Malika replied, along with a prayer hand emoji.

Ahead of her admission, the famous twin hinted at how coparenting with O.T. Genasis is going. While a season 18 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired, Khloé, 35, tweeted, “Coparenting is a different beast,” alluding her own struggles with ex Tristan Thompson and their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

“Ain’t it,” Malika retweeted, adding a woozy face emoji. While the brunette beauty made no mention of O.T. in her September 2019 pregnancy announcement, she later confirmed he was the father at her bear-themed baby shower.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” Malika captioned a photo of herself and the “Cut It” artist, 32, in February. “I’ve been single the last [eight] months, but I am in no way alone.”

Malika and O.T. were romantically linked on-and-off for over two years before officially splitting in June 2019. Prior to that, the “CoCo” rapper would often gush over his ladylove. In October 2018, O.T. penned an “open love letter” to Malika on Instagram. “I would do anything in this world for you. YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man … God told me to love you forever and that’s what I plan on doing,” he wrote at the time.

Hopefully, the former flames and first-time parents can put their breakup aside for Ace.

