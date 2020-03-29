BFFs for life! Khloé Kardashian left the sweetest comment on close pal and new mom Malika Haqq‘s latest Instagram post showing off her post-baby body just two weeks after giving birth to her first child, son Ace.

Needless to say, her longtime friend was absolutely thrilled with the milestone picture. “You’re such a great mommy!!! I absolutely love seeing you in this role,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed in the comments section, adding two red heart emoji to hammer home her point.

“Ace’n this thing called Mommy [and] Son,” the 37-year-old captioned the photo of herself holding her newborn and flaunting her tiny tummy on March 28. Malika even included a mom holding child emoji and the hashtag “#twoweeks.”

Believe it or not, Khlo, 35, wasn’t the only Kar-Jenner to leave love on the adorable post. “You are the best mommy!!!!!” matriarch Kris Jenner raved on the photo, adding several heart-eyed and prayer hands emoji to her comment. “I love you, mama K,” Malika wrote back, adding a kiss mark emoji. Even Rob Kardashian‘s ex Adrienne Bailon sent sweet words to the new mama. “So beautiful!” she wrote.

Instagram

Malika gave birth to her first child with rapper and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis on March 16 — and unsurprisingly, auntie KoKo was beyond thrilled to welcome the bundle of joy with her friend.

“My beautiful, beautiful nephew!!!” she wrote on a sweet pic of the newborn’s hand on top of his parents’ just after his birth. “Ace, we have been waiting for you,” she added, including kiss and red heart emoji.

The actress announced her pregnancy publicly back in September 2019 … but it seems as though she made sure to tell her ride-or-die in a sweet, private moment together. In the trailer for KUWTK‘s season 18, Malika can be seen telling Khloé her big news. “Khloé, I’m pregnant,” she said while standing with twin sister Khadijah Haqq. The Good American founder’s jaw naturally dropped to the floor with shock.

We’re excited to see how the rest of the moment plays out during the season — and, of course, for more milestones with baby Ace!